Everton agree £30m naming rights for proposed new stadium with former Arsenal shareholder Alisher Usmanov

Everton have agreed a £30 million naming rights option for their proposed new stadium with former Arsenal shareholder Alisher Usmanov, the club has announced.

Usmanov has paid the fee and already agreed terms on the annual value of stadium sponsorship when the arena on Liverpool’s docklands is built, scheduled for 2023.

The arrangement further extends the interest of Usmanov at Everton, where his company USM is already a major commercial partner and sponsors the club’s training ground, Finch Farm.

There is no guarantee the stadium will be called the ‘USM Arena’ as a result of the deal, but Usmanov is now in prime position to push ahead with the exclusive agreement ahead of any rival interest. Everton have not said how much naming rights will be worth per season, but it is thought to be below the £25m a year Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be seeking for their stadium naming rights.

Usmanov – a close friend of Farhad Moshiri – has not disguised his growing influence at the Merseyside club having sold his Arsenal shares in August 2018. His significant financial support is proving crucial to Moshiri after the board confirmed record losses of £111.9m in its most recent accounting period, covering 13 months between May 31 and June 30, 2019.