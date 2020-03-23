Ever Wondered How Angelina Jolie Stays Fit? Her Routine Will Inspire You

Who will say Angelia Jolie is 44 years old? Check out her secret recipe to stay fit.

It is unbelievable that Angelina Jolie is still so fit and sexy at the age of 44. She has appeared in many action movies like Beowulf (2007), Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life (2003), Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005), Salt (2010), Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001), Maleficent (2014), Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019), and many more. Well, most of her movies belonged to the action genre.

Gunnar Peterson is Jolie’s personal trainer. Her workout routine depends on the role and the projects. She had to do yoga for her role in Maleficent (2014) to make her body fly. She needed to have proper and strong control over her body to do the role. Jolie had a highly intense training for her role as Lara Croft.

Her workout routine involves a lot of circuit training including arms, chest, legs, abs and many other parts. She is very much concerned regarding her diet chart. Her diet snacks mostly include “ancient grains” like fibers and nuts.

Her daily workout routine can blow your mind. She invests a lot of time for the maintenance of her structure. From leg curls to dumbbell squats, she does it all.