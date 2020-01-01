ever-confident-michael-van-gerwen-sure-he’ll-hit-peak-form-against-peter-wright-in-pdc-world-darts-championship-final

Michael van Gerwen is sure he’ll find his best form when he needs it, against Peter Wright in the PDC World Darts Championship final on Wednesday night.

The world number one and defending champion as strolled into the final, rarely being challenged but also only hitting peak performance in patches.

MVG was stunning in his fourth round whitewash win over Stephen Bunting, averaging 104.09, but otherwise has done enough to win matches without producing any fireworks.

The 4-0 win over the Bullet was Van Gerwen’s only ton-plus average of the event, which is unusual for Mighty Mike, who averaged over 100 in all six matches en route to winning last year’s event.

However, he is hardly concerned, actually pleased that he has not had to show his very best form and still having plenty in the locker for the showpiece against Snakebite.

‘That’s good isn’t it? Last best,’ said Van Gerwen of his displays so far at Alexandra Palace.

‘Every time I had to play well, in important, deciding legs I did it,’ MVG continued after his 6-3 semi-final win over Nathan Aspinall.

‘I can’t really complain, but I had too many bad scores or scores that could have been better for myself.

‘Overall I could have done better, that’s the most important thing for myself to progress in the next game.

‘I haven’t had to [play my best] this time. It could have been close, but could have been doesn’t count.

‘I need to do better in the final, I know that. But I;m in the final, that’s the most important thing.

‘I think I can [bring my A game]. Of course I think I can. So far I didn’t have to play my A game yet. It’s nice to be in the final without having to be at your top level.’

Van Gerwen is always entirely confident in his own ability and he is also buoyed by Wright’s dreadful record against him in major finals.

Snakebite has tested himself against MVG in seven major finals and fallen short on every occasion, losing in the 2014 World Championship final, then the UK Open (twice), Premier League, Grand Slam, Grand Prix and Champions League.

Wright had match darts to win both the Premier League and Champions League finals and spurned the opportunity, leading to Mighty Mike claiming he ‘always bottles it’ against him.

The Dutchman knows he is going to have to play well against the in-form 49-year-old, but he also knows that he holds the mental edge over the man he has beaten so many times before.

‘Most of the time when he plays me he blows it up, misses darts at double, whatever you want to call it and that’s a good thing for myself,’ said Van Gerwen

‘I hope I can play a little bit better, I will have to be because Peter Wright’s playing really well and I have to give him a proper game.

‘I’ll make sure I rest really well and make sure I’m there.’

Wright may not have history on his side, but he has his own source of confidence, and that is his much-loved new set of darts.

Snakebite is renowned for changing his arrows throughout tournaments, and sometimes in the middle of matches, but he has finally found a set-up that he is entirely comfortable with and he believes will deliver him the biggest prize in the sport.

The Scot upset Gerwyn Price in the semi-final with an impressive 6-3 victory and he credits his new darts for another fine performance.

‘It was just the way I felt with these darts, I felt that confident with the darts,’ said Wright after downing the Iceman.

‘I sent Lee at Red Dragon [darts manufacturers] a drawing asking for these darts for the World Championships and if it was possible to make them in time.

‘He got that and within a day and a half practice with them I sent a message saying thank you very much for making me a dart that I can win the World Championship with.

‘All the other finals are in the past, you can’t change the past you can change the future and I’ve got three darts to change my future.’

The World Championship final, a repeat of the 2014 clash on the Alexandra Palace stage, takes place on New Year’s Day at 7pm.

