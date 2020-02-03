evening-standard-comment:-to-keep-us-safe,-terror-laws-need-to-change

Yesterday, just after 2pm, terror came to Streatham. Thanks to the quick and brave action of the police, the only person to die was the attacker himself, although three people were injured.

Sadly, incidents such as this have become familiar. So has the standard national response.

Immediately after there is huge concern for the victims and their families. Then there is justified praise for the police and other emergency services. Next, we find out more about the person who carried out the attack and stories of people who tried to stop it. Soon after that a row starts about whether terror laws should change, with ministers promising dramatic action and pressure groups and liberal lawyers warning against a knee-jerk response.

Less than a day after Sudesh Amman grabbed a knife and started stabbing passersby in Streatham High Road, we’ve already reached that last point.

The Prime Minister says he will announce “fundamental changes to the system for dealing with those convicted of terrorism offences”. So far, so familiar.

But this time, something is different. The Prime Minister is right that the law, and the way it is applied, is part of the problem and it needs to change. He’s said this before of course, but that was during a general election.

Now he is firmly in charge and it is his responsibility not just to criticise what he has inherited but set out a better way of doing things. So what is it?

Already, we know that the Streatham attacker had just been released after serving half of a three-year and four-month sentence for possessing and distributing extremist material.

He had been recorded by the police as having a “fascination with dying in the name of terrorism”. He was under surveillance, but could not be detained longer. The police responded quickly and effectively, but they were dealing with a situation that need not have occurred if Amman had not been released.

There are echoes of the London Bridge attack in November — Usman Khan had also been released early — although in that case it was thought that Khan was no longer a threat.

Early release

Something is obviously very wrong with the way people convicted of terror-related crimes are being managed during their detention and allowed to be released. It’s much harder to say what should be done instead.

Clearly, neither Amman nor Khan should have been on the streets and they are unlikely to be the only ones — last year, the Prime Minister said that around 74 people convicted of terror-related offences had been released early.

The law has already been tightened up since Amman was sentenced. But there is a compelling case to go further.

Ian Acheson, who led a recent review into Islamist extremism in prisons, probation and youth services, argued this morning for powers of indefinite detention for those who seem an extreme threat. That could be necessary. But it’s not the whole answer.

You can’t simply lock up everybody who might, conceivably, be a potential risk. We need to offer people a route to redemption. And there is the problem that by holding people, we risk infecting others with the sort of cruel beliefs which led Amman and Khan to think it was their duty to kill and wound others.

Far from being places that overcome such hateful behaviour, prisons have become ones that help spread it.

Responding this morning, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, was right to say that the Streatham attack was preventable. In part he blamed spending cuts, which is his default excuse. But it’s not money that’s the problem here.

It is the way people are managed in prison, the way radicalisation is dealt with and the way prisoners are judged ready for release.

It is all but impossible to look into someone’s soul and know if they intend to cause terrible harm or should be allowed back into society. The London Bridge attacker had convinced almost everyone he was safe.

The balance must tip towards public protection, which will mean detaining more people, for longer, with better rehabilitation.

No free society should be proud of that but it is needed.

