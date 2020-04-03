🔥Evening Standard comment: NHS Nightingale offers us hope in dark times | Park life should go on | Grand National still wins🔥

Let’s salute the heroes who have built NHS Nightingale from scratch in just nine days. When this sort of coordinated, mega achievement happens somewhere like China, people say that it could never be done here. But it has just happened, in the heart of London.

The new hospital, in what is usually the ExCeL conference centre, will be one of the biggest in the world. It can care for 4,000 coronavirus patients if needed — and was opened online today by Prince Charles.

Now the NHS is going on to build four more like it in other parts of the country.

We’ve heard a lot about what’s not going right in this awful crisis, and rightly so.

Testing hasn’t reached the levels promised by the Government. NHS staff on the front line have reported shortages of protective gear. There are rows about whether lockdown began too late and worries about the number of ventilators.

All these matter a lot. So do the positives. Our healthcare system is stepping up to meet one of the most extraordinary challenges in its history.

Staff are doing a brave and brilliant job. People know the NHS is there for them — and they are showing their appreciation by applauding from their homes.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who has recovered from coronavirus, was open about the challenges last night when he spoke, and set a model of authority that other ministers have struggled to follow.

The opening of NHS Nightingale shows what can be done when we pull together. This can be the NHS’s finest hour.

Park life should go on

Bad luck if you live in the East End. The gates to Victoria Park, the much-loved people’s park, which offers 213 precious acres of green space in one of the most crowded parts of London, have been chained by Tower Hamlets council.

It’s a foolish overreaction to social-distancing rules which has sent local people desperate for exercise and fresh air into crowded streets and narrow canalside paths nearby instead.

Contrast this decision with other councils who know that our city’s wonderful parks are helping Londoners get through lockdown and trust people to use them appropriately.

Hammersmith and Fulham, which initially shut its parks, has reopened them. The Royal Parks are still open, with limits on cycling. Hampstead Heath, which has no fences, could never close. The new Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, just east of Victoria Park, is still open, too. So are Hackney’s parks to the north.

As the weather warms up, the Easter holidays arrive and the lockdown goes on without any sign of when it will end, it is all the more important that all Londoners have access to outside space.

What’s needed is a clear and consistent set of rules across the capital about how to use it, and a massive effort to help people keep apart, via signed one-way routes, for instance.

Of course there’s an obligation on people to respect this strange situation. But we all need to get outdoors, too.

Grand National still wins

Nothing can stop the Grand National these days. Not even a ban on racing. Tomorrow’s race won’t be a classic, not least because it’s having to be run by computers, not horses.

Algorithms don’t munch hay, nor can they leap Becher’s Brook.

But the virtual race, shown on ITV just after 5pm, will still be a thrill — and it’s for a good cause, since all profits from bets will go to NHS Charities Together.

Tiger Roll is the favourite, but Any Second Now and Definitely Red are in with a chance.

Willie Mullins’s powerhouse yard is sending Pleasant Company over from Ireland — by email, not lorry, perhaps — and we are all in some need of company right now. So he’s our pick.

Time to place your bets.