Evening Standard comment: Let's kick racism out of football — and society | We welcome Europeans | A Hollywood icon

It is deeply disappointing to discover today that former England footballer Les Ferdinand is yet another victim of the racism within his sport that we once hoped had been banished forever.

Ferdinand, whose past clubs include Tottenham and Newcastle, says in an exclusive interview in the Evening Standard that he not only witnessed racism during his long playing career, but is still suffering racist abuse today in his current role as director of football at Queens Park Rangers.

He blames attitudes in wider society, saying it is a “fact of life” that football reflects the world outside. He points to the recent controversies over the lack of black nominees for the recent Bafta awards and the treatment of the Duchess of Sussex.

Of course, it is true that football does not exist in a vacuum, and it is reprehensible that black and other ethnic minority people suffer maltreatment elsewhere, but football does seem to have a particular problem. Incidents involving Chelsea and Arsenal fans, as well as the recent controversy over alleged racism at Tottenham, are among the examples in London.

They reveal that there are bigots, unafraid to spout prejudiced bile, even in our multicultural capital. The response must be both immediate and for the longer term.

To begin with, clubs must make good on their promises to ban fans found to have levelled racist abuse and step up their efforts to identify such conduct, rather than waiting for highly publicised controversies to force their hands.

Mr Ferdinand claims in his interview today that “football has always been an arena where people could get away with it en masse”.

Although the vast majority of decent supporters will recoil at this suggestion, his allegation should serve as a warning of the potential for racists to use the cover of the crowd to propagate their unacceptable views. This must never be tolerated.

Education in schools to reinforce inclusive, tolerant attitudes must continue too, while football needs more black role models in the sort of senior positions that Mr Ferdinand now holds.

The continuing lack of black managers in a game with so many black players suggests that unhealthy attitudes still prevail at the top of the game, not just in stands.

Racism in football has endured for too long and it’s time, as the sport’s equality slogan demands, to kick it out for good.

We welcome Europeans

The announcement today that almost one million Europeans living in London have already applied to stay in this country permanently, under the Government’s EU Settlement Scheme, is welcome.

It comes only days after this country’s formal exit from the European Union.

The Evening Standard is delighted that so many of this city’s European inhabitants, who make such a superb contribution to our economy, culture and enjoyment of life, have either already gained the right to remain here forever, or are in the process of having that status confirmed.

Others who have yet to apply still have time, and we hope that many do just that.

We hope, too, that the Home Office, which so far appears to have done reasonably well in implementing the settlement scheme, responds sensibly when glitches occur with applications.

It also ought to be generous towards those who, either through inertia or unawareness, fail to complete the process in time. There must be no repeat of the Windrush scandal.

London loves its European residents and wants as many as possible to remain here.

A Hollywood icon

Hollywood veteran Kirk Douglas dies aged 103

Spartacus is no more.

Kirk Douglas, one of Hollywood’s greatest figures, has died at the age of 103 , after a career spanning seven decades and a host of wonderful roles.

His legacy, on and off screen, will live on.

