Evening Standard comment: It's time to stop jailing BBC licence-fee evaders | Tales of the unexpected

If you don’t pay your water bill or your Sky subscription, then you could face a knock on the door from the bailiffs. If you refuse to pay your TV licence fee, then prison awaits. That’s the difference between a civil matter and a criminal offence.

It is — as the Culture Secretary says today — an anachronism from a bygone Reithian age of monolithic broadcasting, but it’s one that has an impact on people’s lives today.

In 2018, more than 120,000 were convicted and sentenced for licence-fee evasion, and a small number ended up in jail. This amounts to 10 per cent of all cases that come before our overstretched magistrates’ courts.

Women and those on low incomes make up the bulk of them.

It’s disproportionate, unfair and absurd. And if it involved anyone other than the BBC, then there would be a hard-hitting Panorama documentary exposing this injustice.

Those BBC shows that still interview Government ministers would be grilling them on their failure to change the law.

Instead, we have at best silence from our national broadcaster — and at worst self-serving interviews with its own correspondents justifying the status quo.

There’s a simple reason for this. Money.

The BBC fears that if payment of the TV licence fee is decriminalised then fewer people will pay it, and it’ll face a £200 million hole in its budget.

That’s a genuine concern for the Beeb, with a programming budget dwarfed by the likes of Netflix and Disney — but it’s not a good enough reason for defending an antiquated misuse of the criminal justice system. It’s also a defence that won’t work.

We predict this Government will legislate to decriminalise — and few MPs on any side will stop them.

There is an alternative course the BBC could be taking. The Corporation’s leadership could be seizing the initiative by leading the case for change. They could be getting ahead of the inevitable by demanding that as decriminalisation goes ahead, then in the short term the licence fee rises to compensate.

The Evening Standard, and all others who care for the future of our world-renowned public service broadcaster, would support that.

In the longer term, the senior management of the BBC needs to do their own radical thinking about funding in the age of digital television. Because if Broadcasting House doesn’t do it, Downing Street will.

Tales of the unexpected

One of them is a 78-year old Jewish democratic socialist. One is a 38-year old gay former mayor of a town smaller than Ipswich. Both are out to beat a 73-year old New York billionaire who in turn took over from a now 58-year-old African-American academic who spent part of his childhood in Indonesia.

None of them, said the experts, had a chance when things got serious in US presidential races — yet Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg are out to do what Donald Trump and Barack Obama did by proving the experts wrong.

This is supposed to be an age when big-spending candidates buy their way to victory, hiring very expensive campaign strategists to reduce the contest to a game of spreadsheets.

Well, that’s what Hillary Clinton thought until she lost.

Now it’s happening again: Buttigieg and Sanders are neck and neck as we await the final numbers from Iowa. Both have beaten the obvious establishment frontrunner, former vice-president Joe Biden. He’s not out of the race — yet — but he’s taken a big knock. There’s a lot that’s weird about US electoral politics — look at the chaos in the Iowa caucus this week, or the similar mess in 2012 when the Republicans declared three different results, or the fact that in 2016 Clinton won 2.8 million more votes than Trump, but didn’t get the job.

Despite it, a sort of raw democracy keeps working. Contests reward candidates who fight their corner and connect with voters, not ones who think they are entitled to win.

Like or loathe the people who end up as President because of them, but elections should be tales of the unexpected.

