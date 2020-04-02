🔥Evening Standard comment: Fix the loan scheme fast to save businesses now🔥

An amber warning light should be flashing in the Treasury. If the Chancellor doesn’t act quickly, it will turn red. For the loans Rishi Sunak announced to keep smaller businesses alive are not working in the way his officials hoped.

It’s early days — the Chancellor only announced the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) a fortnight ago.

His imaginative and generous initiative was universally and rightly welcomed. Firms with turnovers of less than £45 million are supposed to be able to get up to £5 million from their existing banks, with the Government guaranteeing 80 per cent of the loan, waving upfront costs and ensuring the interest is low.

There’s an expectation that another scheme is coming for larger businesses. The CBILS is a central part of the Government’s rescue package, and it hoped that small companies facing a complete collapse in income — think of a restaurant or a hotel — would start to benefit from the loans as soon as last week.

That is not happening. Desperate businesses facing closure are not getting a lifeline.

Why? The scheme has run into problems familiar to anyone who has tried to get large government programmes off the ground at short notice.

First, there’s a basic capacity issue. The commercial banks are themselves facing severe interruption due to the virus. Processing an unprecedented volume of loan applications from their customers is a huge challenge.

That’s why the Government is already having to simplify the application procedure it announced only days ago.

Second, there’s a distortion problem which occurs every time government steps into a private market. Many banks already have a good business lending money to smaller firms on terms that are far more profitable than those the Government is stipulating.

They don’t want their customers switching to a product they can’t make money on, especially customers who remain in reasonable financial health and don’t face collapse.

The Government also insisted the banks first check that a firm couldn’t access an existing loan facility before putting them on the emergency state loan. Those checks, especially with the capacity problems already mentioned, have created a blockage.

The Chancellor was smart to change tack and remove them yesterday.

Creditworthy

Third, and most serious, there’s a classic moral hazard issue.

The Treasury only wants to guarantee 80 per cent of any loan, and leave the bank with 20 per cent of the exposure, because it needs those assessing the creditworthiness of businesses receiving the loan to have some skin in the game. Otherwise the taxpayers’ purse is open to unchecked abuse. But look at it from the banks’ point of view.

They have already made loans to businesses that are now in desperate trouble. If they think the business may not survive, where is their incentive to increase their exposure, even if they’ll only be on the hook for 20 per cent of any losses?

That’s why banks have been asking for personal guarantees, demanding that business owners put up collateral, such as property. But an owner whose business faces collapse doesn’t also want to lose their home — and is also worried about what will happen when support goes after the crisis.

The Chancellor has sensibly stepped in to insist the banks agree to modest “reversion rates” in the future. He’s also banned the banks from asking for personal guarantees for loans below £250,000, restricting them for larger ones and preventing claims on people’s homes.

That is the right thing to do — and this newspaper called for it last week — but it doesn’t fix the problem that the banks have little incentive to risk losing more money to the firms in the most acute trouble.

Imploring the bank chiefs to step up may work — any intelligent CEO must see that this should be a moment for finance to redeem its public reputation after the crash a decade ago. But ultimately the scheme won’t work unless the incentives of the banks and the Government are better aligned.

It’s time to fix the scheme — except time is the one thing these businesses do not have.