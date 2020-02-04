Evening Standard comment: Electric cars are coming: but can we plug them in? | London helps homeless | Rotterdam (to anywhere)

Does life in 2035 sound a long way off? It’ll come sooner than you think.

Go back 15 years, instead of forwards, and you only reach 2005, which feels like yesterday. Of course some big things have changed since then. But a lot hasn’t.

In 2005, as now, Governments were promising action on climate change. Scientists announced that the year was the second-warmest on record. The international Kyoto Protocol and Europe’s Emissions Trading Scheme began.

But in 2005, almost all cars and lorries were still powered by petrol and diesel and for all the talk since, they still are. If the Government holds to its promises, the next 15 years really will bring a revolution.

It’s just been announced that a deadline banning the sale of vehicles powered by fossil fuels is moving from 2040 to 2035. That means today’s cars are about to become as out of date as a coach and horses.

Boris Johnson is doubling down on going green. It’s one of the big ways in which he’s proving to be different to Donald Trump.

The Government is spending hundreds of millions hosting the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow later this year, for instance — while the US President has pulled America out of the Paris Agreement.

Today, the launch of plans for the meeting — including the early ban on polluting cars — was overshadowed by a scrap over Mr Johnson’s decision to sack a former environment minister, who was meant to be organising it.

Claire O’Neill, a passionate supporter of action, has hit back: “The Prime Minister doesn’t really get” climate change, she said this morning.

“My advice to anybody to whom Boris is making promises — is to get it in writing, get a lawyer to look at it and make sure the money is in the bank”.

By firing Ms O’Neill the Prime Minister has set himself a challenge. He needs to prove that this is more than getting rid of someone who criticised him. He has to make a success of COP26, and one of the things that will take is putting a senior figure at the head of climate change talks.

But it’s action now that will decide if the 2035 target on cars will be met.

Already, one big thing has been achieved since 2005: Britain has cut the carbon out of a lot of electricity production. But if those new cars are to run on green power, more needs to be done. That means sticking with plans for new nuclear plants.

It also means getting a grip of the erratic way car charging points are being built. Transport for London is planning to have just 300 rapid charge points in place by the end of the year.

There are other local and private schemes, too — but it’s a still pathetic total for a city of nine million people. Electric cars are coming. They won’t be any use if we can’t plug them in.

London helps homeless

The Evening Standard’s Homeless Fund has shown the huge generosity of Londoners — today we are proud to announce that £900,000 has been raised by the appeal.

The Fund, which started in November, is working with 23 frontline charities and the money will help set up London’s first 24-hour drop-in women’s centre.

But this is just the start of a two-year commitment by the Fund to tackle the crisis.

No one should have to sleep rough.

Together, we can help people find a life away from the streets.

Rotterdam (to anywhere)

One of the best ways to appreciate that HS2 is a good idea is to look at the huge success of the high-speed line we have already built.

Today Eurostar has announced that it is adding fast services from Rotterdam and Amsterdam to its list of routes.

From April, trains will take just around four hours — there has been a link the other way since last year, but sorting out customs checks on the return has taken time.

Next, London needs the direct high-speed service to Germany which keeps being promised.

