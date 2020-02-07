Evening Standard comment: A gold star for London's outperforming schools | Race to find a vaccine | The cat with 250 lives

The excellence of most London schools is confirmed again today in an analysis of the latest national league tables which shows that the 10 best-performing local authorities are all in the capital.

Ealing tops the list, with Barnet second, but what’s most encouraging is that other high-achieving boroughs include Merton, Redbridge, Westminster and Brent, some of which have large areas of deprivation that might not appear at first sight to present fertile ground for educational success.

One reason that they’ve managed to achieve this is that today’s analysis, conducted by the Evening Standard using data from the latest government league tables, measures the “value added” by the schools in each area — using a calculation known as Progress 8 which assesses how pupils have advanced in eight key subjects including maths and English.

This rightly takes into account the level at which pupils began when they started secondary school, and means that their true achievements, and those of their teachers, are properly recognised.

It’s a fairer way to measure success than focusing just on the performance of schools that benefit either from academic selection or from pupil intakes dominated by children whose family and social backgrounds make them odds-on to achieve from the start.

London excels here too, of course, but it’s wonderful to see today’s analysis showing that success is being spread more widely.

Several factors lie behind this achievement. The most obvious is the hard work of pupils and teachers, whose efforts we commend wholeheartedly.

The role of immigrant families, many of whom have traditionally done well in encouraging their children to make the most of their abilities, will have contributed too.

So will London’s fortune in being an attractive city for talented young teachers to live and work in. It’s a good combination and means that the days when London was a byword for low educational standards have become pleasingly far distant.

All this success must not breed complacency, however, particularly in Whitehall.

Ministerial talk of evening out school funding nationwide — which at the moment works in favour of London — must involve levelling up, not dragging the capital down by cutting the resources which today’s results, and others before them, have shown are delivering fine results.

Vigilance will therefore remain necessary, but for now let’s give a gold star to all the children, staff and parents whose efforts are producing such impressive achievements.

Race to find a vaccine

The race by British scientists, including some at London’s Imperial College, to find a vaccine for the coronavirus is already showing promising signs of being won.

Today it has taken on added significance in this city with the news that the third diagnosed case in the UK is a man now being treated in the capital’s St Thomas’ Hospital.

At the same time, Briton Alan Steele, on honeymoon on the Diamond Princess cruise ship moored off Japan, has also been confirmed as having the virus.

It has already claimed hundreds of lives in China and is now spreading worldwide to put many more people’s health in peril.

It is no surprise to see British scientists leading the way in trying to tackle this global problem, and a reminder of their brilliant abilities.

We wish them every success in their life-saving endeavours.

The cat with 250 lives

Who wants just nine lives?

One feline wonder called Blitz has outstripped his peers with a remarkable escape act on the Tube, in which he avoided being run over 250 times by cowering between the rails at Tufnell Park as trains raced by above.

He’s lost part of his tail, but happily lives on to enjoy more adventures.

