even-robert-de-niro-is-surprised-the-irishman-won-a-critics’-choice-award-after-its-epic-snub

Robert De Niro seemed genuinely surprised when The Irishman won its only Critics’ Choice Award last night, as the epic movie had lost out on the 13 other nominations it received.

The Irishman, directed by screen legend Martin Scorsese and boasting a star-studded cast including Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, was tipped to be the big winner at this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards after scooping an impressive 14 nods.

However, it was a pretty disappointing night for the critically-acclaimed Netflix movie as it took home just one award for best acting ensemble.

De Niro, 76, did the honours of accepting the award and seemed to throw shade at the almighty snub, saying in his acceptance speech: ‘Thank you, thank you very much, I wasn’t expecting it, frankly, at this point, but it’s great, we’re all very happy and appreciative.’

Pacino, 79, kept it straight and simple – Ricky Gervais would be pleased – and said: ‘I’m really grateful and thankful for the Critics Choice Ensemble work that we did in this film, The Irishman.’

He added: ‘I want to thank last but not least, of course, Martin Scorsese for putting together this cast and helping us out and bringing us along.’

The Irishman was also up for best picture, best actor, best director and best adapted screenplay, but lost out to the likes of Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Joaquin Phoenix and Little Women.

It comes after The Irishman suffered the ultimate snub at the Golden Globes, where it failed to win a single award.

Critics are concerned the movie’s poor luck so far could be telling for how it will perform at the Oscars, which will announce their nominations later today (13 January).

However, it may lend to Scorsese’s recent controversial comments that cinema has been taken over by superhero blockbusters from the likes of Marvel.

Back in October, the iconic filmmaker compared Marvel Studios to theme parks and said: ‘As I was saying earlier, it’s not cinema, it’s something else. Whether you go for that or not, it is something else and we shouldn’t be invaded by it.

‘And so that’s a big issue, and we need the theatre owners to step up for that, to allow theatres to show films that are narrative films.’

The Irishman is available to stream on Netflix now.





Critics’ Choice Awards 2020 winners Best picture: Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Best actor: Joaquin Phoenix – Joker Best actress: Renée Zellweger – Judy Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Best supporting actress: Laura Dern – Marriage Story Best young actor/actress: Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit Best acting ensemble: The Irishman Best director: Bong Joon Ho – Parasite and Sam Mendes – 1917 Best original screenplay: Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Best adapted screenplay: Greta Gerwig – Little Women Best cinematography: Roger Deakins – 1917 Best production design: Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Best editing: Lee Smith – 1917 Best costume design: Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Name Best hair and makeup: Bombshell Best visual effects: Avengers: Endgame Best animated feature: Toy Story 4 Best action movie: Avengers: Endgame Best comedy: Dolemite Is My Name Best sci-fi or horror movie: Us Best foreign language film: Parasite Best song: Glasgow (No Place Like Home) – Wild Rose and (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman Best score: Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker Best drama series: Succession Best actor in a drama series: Jeremy Strong – Succession Best actress in a drama series: Regina King – Watchmen Best supporting actor in a drama series: Billy Crudup – The Morning Show Best supporting actress in a drama series: Jean Smart – Watchmen Best comedy series: Fleabag Best actor in a comedy series: Bill Hader – Barry Best actress in a comedy series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag Best supporting actor in a comedy series: Andrew Scott – Fleabag Best supporting actress in a comedy series: Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Best limited series: When They See Us Best movie made for television: El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie Best actor in a limited series or movie made for television: Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us Best actress in a limited series or movie made for television: Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon Best supporting actor in a limited series or movie made for television: Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl Best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for television: Toni Collette – Unbelievable Best animated series: BoJack Horseman Best talk show: The Late Late Show with James Corden and Late Night with Seth Meyers Best comedy special: Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons

