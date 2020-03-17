even-michael-caine-doesn’t-know-what-christopher-nolan’s-tenet-is-about

The back catalog of director Christopher Nolan is chock-full of mysterious cinematic masterpieces. From Memento to Inception, Nolan loves to put together a mind-bending movie experience, and the upcoming action thriller Tenet looks to be no exception. One actor that shows up a lot in Nolan’s movies is Hollywood icon, Michael Caine, though despite having already filmed Tenet, as well as being someone that Christopher Nolan relies on as an actor, Caine has now admitted he does not know very much about the movie at all.

“He [Nolan] is so secretive he won’t let me have the script. All I had was one day’s work and he gave me my pages. I did my part and shot only with John David. I haven’t heard anything since.”

Well, at least Michael Caine knows that he shot some scenes with headline actor John David Washington. That’s something, at least. The only other thing he seems to know about Tenet is that everything surrounding the movie is very secretive. Not the most helpful, then.

It does not come as much of a surprise that Nolan keeps things to himself, even from the actors starring in the movie in question. Most, possibly even all, of his projects have been incredibly secretive, with Inception in particular being surrounded in so much mystery that no one had any idea what it was about. Some still don’t even after watching the Tenet trailer.

One thing that Michael Caine does seem pretty confident about is that he is a bit of a “lucky mascot” not only for Tenet but for director Christopher Nolan.

“All the films I have made with [Nolan] have raked in over a billion dollars, so he has to have me in a film even if he has no part for me. In Dunkirk, I was only a voice-over and I got billing in the credit title.”

In fairness to his claim, The Dark Knight made over a billion dollars as did the sequel and trilogy finale The Dark Knight Rises. However, Inception actually made around $828 million worldwide, whilst Batman Begins brought in $373 million, with Dunkirk making $527 million, so his claim certainly has holes in it. Perhaps he was just being hyperbolic.

Tenet meanwhile involves a secret agent who is tasked with preventing World War III through time travel. At least, that’s what we think the movie is about. There is also an organization involved called The Afterlife. The footage that has been released so far looks very Nolan-esque, with stylish action sequences taking place, some of them in reverse, hence the time travel element.

The movie is an action thriller directed by blockbuster maestro Christopher Nolan and stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. Tenet is scheduled to be released on July 17, 2020. Until then, let the speculation about just what on earth is going on continue.

This total lack of information about Tenet courtesy of Michael Caine comes to us from The Hindu.

