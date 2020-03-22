even-colton-underwood-wants-hannah-brown-and-tyler-cameron-to-get-together

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron have been spending a lot of time together as of late. When Cameron’s mom passed, Brown flew to Florida to be there for him, and now they’re currently social distancing together in the sunshine state.

They’re posting videos, along with a few other friends they’re quarantining with (calling themselves “The Quarantine Crew”), that are, of course, driving Bachelor Nation wild. Fans are hoping the quality time inspires the pair to rekindle their romance.

Hannah Brown’s dad and Chris Harrison say the former bachelorette and Tyler Cameron are just friends

While fans are keeping the hope alive, a few people in the former couple’s lives have noted that they’re probably just friends who are leaning on each other during this trying time.

“Yeah, it wouldn’t shock me. I think they’d be great together,” Bachelor host Chris Harrison told Entertainment Tonight of Cameron and Brown’s reunion. “But they’re probably just friends.”

Then, Brown’s father, Robert Brown, weighed in on Instagram. He commented: “These two do get along very well together,” according to Us Weekly.

In an interview with Life & Style Magazine, he clarified that he meant as “just friends,” and noted that the two are “just hanging.”

“I don’t know if I’d officially say they were back together,” he said. “They’re just like two kids.”

“That’s all it is to it. Nothing more, nothing less. People want to read into whatever they want to read into, and we can’t stop that. But the reality is, they’re friends,” he said later.

As for why they’re social isolating together? Robert answered that question, too. He told the publication that Cameron’s family is “more isolated.”

Fans (and Colton Underwood) want Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron to get together

Despite all this, fans can’t help but ship Cameron and Brown.

“Hannah & Tyler social distancing together is EVERYTHING,” tweets one fan.

“Hannah & Tyler C back together means all is right in the world again…I mean besides this pandemic,” wrote another.

“ya know in the midst of this madness i just wanna break in and say i’m completely here for hannah & tyler to be a thing again,” wrote another.

And it’s not just fans who are hoping Brown and Cameron get together. Former bachelor Colton Underwood is rooting for the former couple, too.

During a recent Instagram live fitness video “The Quarantine Crew” did, Underwood commented on the feed.

“High key fangirling and ship them so hard,” he wrote.

Bachelor fans will remember that Brown began her reality star career on Underwood’s season. She was heartbroken when he sent her home after meeting his family. But she went on to be the bachelorette where she dated Cameron (and, unfortunately, gave her final rose to Jed Wyatt).

Underwood isn’t the only member of Bachelor Nation hoping for sparks to fly between Cameron and Brown.

“They’re probably just friends, but also it’s crazy times,” former bachelor Nick Viall told Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima during a recent “Fireside Chat” on Instagram Live. “Sometimes in crazy times people do crazy things. They could just get pregnant, you never know! We need an out-of-a-relationship Bachelor baby. That’s the next drama that needs to happen.”

