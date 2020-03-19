evangeline-lilly-fans-outraged-after-she-dismisses-the-coronavirus-danger-and-refuses-to-self-quarantine

After the actress made it very clear that she has no intention to self-quarantine amid the whole COVID-19 pandemic, she has been getting a lot of criticism from people obviously outraged by her selfishness. Evangeline Lilly, best known for her role in the Lost series, previously stressed that more than health, she values ‘freedom!’

As a result, Evangeline is planning on going out and living her life to the max even amid the health crisis.

It’s a well-known fact that in order to ‘flatten the curve’ people should self-isolate at home and not take any trips out unless absolutely necessary.

This is meant to slow down the spread of Coronavirus, and therefore not overwhelm the medical system.

But Lilly has dismissed the concerns and is going about her life and business ‘as usual.’

This is something she admitted on her Instagram account and it did not take long for people to slam her for the selfish decision she’d taken despite the very clear quarantine guidelines put in place.

Not to mention that she also lives with her dad who would be at a high risk if he contracted the virus since he has stage 4 leukemia!

Regardless, Lilly is not worried, saying that she will not practice social-distancing or self-quarantine ‘all in the name of a respiratory flu.’

Alongside a couple of pics of her cup of tea, she also told followers that her kids were also allowed to simply attend all of their usual activities.

‘Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual.’

People online called her ‘irresponsible’ for not taking this global health crisis seriously and she continued to respond, only making many even angrier.

She argued that ‘we’re all … reacting in different ways to the conclusions we draw. I am living with my father at the moment, who has stage four lukemia [sic]. I am also immune compromised at the moment. I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives.’

Other responses from her also read: ‘I’m having those conversations daily with people in my inner circle and am always considering and reconsidering my position. Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu. It’s unnerving.’



Post Views:

0





