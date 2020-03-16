Eva Marcille’s Fans Slam Kenya Moore, Accusing Her Of Playing The Victim

Eva Marcille was telling her fans just the other day to keep an eye on Bravo TV for a brand new episode of their favorite series, RHOA. Lots of people hopped in the comments and complained about Kenya Moore, accusing her of playing the victim all the time, while victimizing other ladies.

In other Eva-related news, her baby daddy, Kevin McCall has no plans to stop fighting with her anytime soon.

Anyway, here’s her post on social media:

‘So what do you think east coast??? West Coast get ready for an all-new episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta on @bravotv 🌻’ Eva captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Kenya always thinks she can throw shade but can’t take it when someone calls her out. She knows she was shading Cynthia!’

A commenter wrote: ‘She was just pulling her leg, she is an Aquarius ♒ they like to test and are very sarcastic people because they are the brains of the zodiac being an air sign. She still is gone with the wind fabulous to me🤣 Also wake up folks they need to find some drama to make a big deal about and Kenya is an easy target to be the scapegoat ❤️’

Someone said: ‘Kenya is toxic and was super shady to her so-called sis. Don’t blame it on being an Aquarius. She definitely crossed the line. HOWEVER, I do agree she is an easy target to start trouble with the other girls because she is messy, petty, and miserable.’

Another follower had an interesting thing to say: ‘@prettyroccan funny I have 5 Aquarius ppl in my circle and they dont exhibit these traits. Kenya is just miserable. I could never do that to my friend and sister on in private, much less on national tv.’

One commenter agreed and posted this: ‘Yeah, I can’t with Kenya playing the victim when she victimizes others🤷🏾‍♀️’ and one commenter posted: ‘I think they should send Kenya packing and give Tanya a peach.’

Did you watch RHOA last night?



