eva-marcille’s-fans-praise-her-parenting-skills-after-seeing-this-video-of-her-kids,-marley-and-mikey

Eva Marcille shared a video on her social media account in which she’s with her hubby, Michael Sterling, and their kids, Marley and Mikey. Fans simply adore the relationship between the parents and their kids.

Check out the video featuring the family in the yard during social distancing.

People seem to have loved the fact that when Eva told her daughter to get some shoes on, Marley responded with ‘yes ma’am.’

A follower said: ‘When Marly said yes ma’am… I love her! My heart melted.’

One commenter posted this: ‘and she said yes ma’am 💯❤️ train up a child in the way they should go and when they get old they will not depart from it. #respect ain’t to many kids got that nowadays.’

Someone else posted: ‘The fact that she said yes ma’am… is priceless!!!! Love it!!!!’ and a commenter wrote: ‘It’s the little things like ”Yes Maam” when you know that’s some good home training.’

Another follower had an observation to make and asked Eva: ‘when do you plan on taking the pacifier away from Mikey so his teeth are not crooked?’

One of Eva’s followers gushed over baby girl Marley as well and said: ‘Such a polite and respectful little angel! Great parenting!!’ and someone else agreed: ‘Marley is so polite! Y’all doing a great job parenting!’

In other news, Eva recently made fans smile when she documented a date night that she had with her hubby.

Quarantine or not, social distancing will not keep Eva from going on with her life with Mike Sterling, her better half.

She shared a video on her social media account in which these two have a date night. Fans praised the couple for still having dates, even amidst this global crisis in the middle of which we all are these days.



