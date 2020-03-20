Eva Marcille Shares The Sweetest Video – Her Daughter, Marley Filmed Her: ‘She’s Documenting The Time On Our Coronacation’

Eva Marcille shared a video on her social media account, which was filmed by her daughter, Marley. Eva told fans that she did not even know that Marley is filing her, and the cute girl is probably documenting this time during the coronacation these days.

As you know by now, everyone’s been advised to remain at home during this social distancing measure that’s been taken.

‘So I just looked in my phone and I found this video that Marley took… I had absolutely no idea she was even filming me. I guess she’s documenting our time here on our #coronacation trying to put up her bouncy house… What are you and yours up to? 🌻’ Eva captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘You had that mama working hard on a mission look!’

A commenter wrote: ‘Hahahahaha that look though. You meant business. Also, gimme that lil pajama set. 😘’

Someone else said: ‘Looking like a supermodel though I can’t get over that part 😍’ and another follower posted this: ‘Why is she so adorable. Sounds like y’all are on a safari lol.’

One other commenter wrote: ‘“Ain’t no bugs tryna get you” …. -Every black momma when they kids say something about a bug,’ and a follower said: ‘“She’s helping me with the bouncy house but I’m not helping her” how sweet.’

Other than this, Eva showed her fans what she has been doing amidst social distancing while at home with her family.

US President Donald Trump recommended this so that the authorities and healthcare workers can contain the virus more.

The WHO declared a coronavirus pandemic a few days ago, and it seems that ever since all hell broke loose on the planet and people are really scared and confused these days.

Lots of celebrities are offering support and comfort to their fans during these difficult times.



