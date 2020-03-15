Eva Marcille Poses With Her Cousin And Praises Family

Eva Marcille posed with her cousin, and she shared the photo on her social media account. She told her fans that family comes first, and they are fond of her. Check out the pic that she shared below.

Some people told her that Eva’s daughter, Marley looks just like her.

Someone said: ‘Marley is your twin!!! Those eyes…’ and another follower posted: ‘I love you guys and your love for each other!’

A fan said: ‘Rocking those Fendis. They are everything. I love mine too!!!’ and another follower posted this: ‘Oh Ms. Eva look so stunning and beautiful always,💖’

Someone else wrote: ‘I just need to know what hair products you use?? 😍😍 please and thank you @evamarcille,’ and a follower said: ‘Yesss both giving us nothing but face hunty!!!!’

One commenter posted this: ‘@evamarcille I absolutely love ❤️ your haircut and platinum color. Super HOT!’ and someone else said: ‘Cousin looking real good with the lil weight.’

Someone else brought up RHOA’s NeNe Leakes and said: ‘Love you Eva, don’t cross Nene because there’s going to problems. You’re very disrespectful toward her.’

A follower posted this: ‘I thought we were all supposed to be practicing social distance right now 🙄😷’

In other Eva-related news, her baby daddy, Kevin McCall has no plans to stop fighting with her anytime soon.

The artist and model have been blasting each other for years over their failed romance and the care of their daughter Marley.

Recently, Kevin took to social media, where he called the reality TV star all kinds of names.

The man wrote ‘Some women have children for a check….some of them out here working on baby number 3 and still talking about their Ex….having babies isn’t a career.’

These are just some of the things that he had and were offensive towards Eva.



