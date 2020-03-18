eva-marcille-is-showing-fans-what-she’s-been-doing-at-home-amidst-social-distancing

Eva Marcille shared a couple of new posts on her social media account in which she is showing her fans what she’s been doing at home amidst the social distancing. You may recall that the US President Donald Trump recommended this so that the authorities and healthcare workers can contain the virus more.

The WHO declared a coronavirus pandemic a few days ago, and it seems that ever since all hell broke loose on the planet.

Someone said: ‘I Have Entered To Win. Good Luck Everyone! Stay Safe and Stay Smart,’ and another follower posted this: ‘She is super cute…I started following.. Good luck to every one.’

Another commenter posted: ‘@evamarcille I’ll enter to win #giveawaycontest ‼️ Babygirl & I need this,’ and another follower said: ‘Everyone just needs to chill, enjoy the little things & love themselves.’

A fan posted: ‘Did it. Keeping my fingers crossed to win. Them gift cards would be a blessing for my family and I right now.🤞 @evamarcille.’

Someone else wrote an emotional message that you can see below:

‘Awesome absolutely awesome, just to see this made me cry so hard, the fact that people really care. I didn’t enter because I believe someone is in worse shape than I am. My husband passed away and my daughter and I have been having a really hard time but I just do believe it’s better to give than to receive. God Bless you Eva.’

Just the other day, Eva joked and told her fans that she ate all the groceries that she bought for these hard times.

Tamar Braxton also hopped in the comments really quick, and she has something to say as well.



