eva-marcille-is-grateful-for-her-job-and-says-things-could-be-much-worse

In a time when people are advised to remain at their homes and limit going outside, working from home can become a true blessing. This is exactly how Eva Marcille feels these days about her job.

Check out the most recent post that she shared on her social media account.

‘I absolutely love my job. Working from home on the Rickey Smiley morning show. Life could be so much worse. #Blessed #Gratitude @rickeysmileymorningshow #bloodymary w/ #bluecheeseolives,’ Eva captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Lucky you‼️ been outta work for a week now- no pay… count your blessings,’ and one follower posted this: ‘Girl you are about to make me go get blue cheese olives when I should be getting iced coffee… #workingfromhome.’

One commenter wrote: ‘Yes, blessed from the best. I’m working from home too, but no cocktails 🍹 until lent is over. Enjoy your day #thankfultuesday #godsgraceissufficient.’

A follower posted: ‘Someone else said: ‘I love that you guys can keep the entertainment coming! I didn’t even notice until you guys mentioned you weren’t in the studio together!’

Someone else said: ‘@evamarcille God had brought you a long way from America’s Next Top Model…I’m to see you doing so much.’

One other follower wrote: ‘Did yall do the song that stays in your head all day today/yesterday,’ and someone else said: ‘It’s awesome to be there and make sure your family is well-taken care of..love you @evamarcille.’

One other follower said: ‘@evamarcille working remotely is a blessing. I’ve been working from home going on ten years now.’

Just the other day, Eva shared a photo of her son Maverick and a lot of people criticized her.

Other than this, as you can see for yourselves, Eva is in social distancing these days, just like we should all be doing in order to be able to get past this terrible crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.



