Eva Marcille Documents Her Date Night With Mike Sterling – Check Out Their Video And Find Out Why Fans Are Giggling

Quarantine or not, social distancing will not keep Eva Marcille from going on with her life with Mike Sterling, her better half. She shared a video on her social media account in which these two have a date night.

‘Date night with my best half @miketsterling 🌻’ Eva captioned her post.

Fans gushed over Eva’s gorgeous eyes in the comments section, but a lot of them also giggled when they heard Mike saying that they will also be making sweet love at home.

A follower joked and said: ‘Baby names… Ka’Rona VyRuss… or Quarantino if it’s a boy… just sayin.’

One other commenter posted this: ‘When I said Mike was camera shy I take that back,’ and a follower said: ‘Lol we are goona make sweet sweet love. End of story. Periodt! 😂🔥’

A commenter made fun of Eva because of her shyness and said: ‘@evamarcille Ur such a lady! He embarrassed u at the end 😩 How cute tho 🥰❤️ #weallgrown’

Other than this, just the other day, Eva shared the sweetest video featuring her baby girl and Mike Sterling. Marley is the happiest, and fans keep telling Eva that she made the best decision for her daughter.

In other news, Eva recently told her fans that she could not be happier and more grateful for her job.

She is feeling blessed that she can work from home during social distancing. This can be called quite a luxury these days, and not everyone can afford it.

Eva is working from home and makes sure to have a really entertaining radio show.

She also shared some clips to show her fans what she’s doing and you can check out the post below.

Someone commented: ‘Such a beautiful person! I’ve been following you since Next Top Model.’

More fans gushed over Eva and praised her beauty and character.



