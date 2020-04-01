Eva Marcille Comes Up With A New No Makeup Challenge – Check Out Her Video

Eva Marcille came up with a new challenge called No Makeup Challenge. She tells fans that the whole point of this new challenge is to boost people’s self-esteem and confidence.

‘Good morning and happy Wednesday. Why don’t you all join me in my new challenge it’s called the #NoMakeUp #WashFaceChallenge The point of the challenge is to ignite the confidence in you! No need for filters and makeup and enhancement to be beautiful. Be bold enough to be you. I nominate every single real housewife of Atlanta🍑 @cynthiabailey10 @thekenyamoore @neneleakes @porsha4real @kandi 🌻 let’s add @itstanyatime @yovannamomplaisir and @marlohampton Happy washing ladies, let’s see those pores 😜’ Eva captioned her video.

Someone had an important thing to note and said this: ‘Sad that this has to be a challenge… this is normal to the everyday common folk.’

Another follower posted this: ‘It’s my birthday foreal foreal. My gift to myself, I just want everyone to be safe and healthy.’

One follower said: ‘Why are you starting stuff?! But for real, this is the BEST challenge I’ve seen. Let’s bring back natural beauty as a standard.’

Someone else wrote: ‘It should be called the no makeup and no lashes challenge. Hello!!!!!’

Another follower said: ‘I like this for the potential to push women to take care of their skin (ie) eat healthy and drink lots of water.’

Someone else said: ‘This is the one challenge I don’t see taking off too quickly but I’ll wait!’

One other follower said: ‘Exactly what people need Eva…gives them something to do, a routine to stick to, and a confidence boost to leave this quarantine as a better self! Genius!’

Just the other day, Eva shared a video on her social media account in which she’s with her hubby, Michael Sterling, and their kids, Marley and Mikey.

Fans simply adore the relationship between the parents and their kids.



