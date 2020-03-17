Eva Marcille Ate All Her Corona Groceries And Tamar Braxton Has A Few Words For Her – Check Them Out Here

Eva Marcille is also staying at home during these hard times in which social distancing is recommended. She tells her fans that she ate all the groceries that she bought for these hard times.

Tamar Braxton also hopped in the comments really quick, and she has something to say as well.

‘Me too. I ordered groceries. I’m not going back in that store chile,’ Tamar said, and someone answered her: ‘@tamarbraxton nobody is at work to deliver.’

Someone said: ‘It’s really not a privilege hun. Its a blessing… I broke my ankle really bad last year, was out of work and had to use grocery delivery… It cost less than $5 so that surely was a blessing!🤗’

A commenter posted this: ‘@tamarbraxton what if the person who touched the groceries u ordered has corona 😂’ and one follower wrote: ‘Lol I call it quarantine food 🤣 I have to keep going to the grocery store because everyone keeps eating the food up!’

One other person said: ‘I’m almost at that point. Especially the snacks. Anytime I buy snacks, I can’t stop eating them. Lol.’

Someone else said: ‘Everything might be shutting down today so you better restock lol 😂’ and another commenter posted this: ‘Yep ate all day one snack after another watching movies on the couch ugh.. but I was relaxed I must say doing nothing lol.’

One of Eva’s followers said: ‘We’ve already been socially distanced by way of this great #alternative ..” Social networking” that’s how we’re keeping in touch these days..nope??’

Other than this, Eva was telling her fans just a couple of days ago to keep an eye on Bravo TV for a brand new episode of their favorite series, RHOA.

Lots of people hopped in the comments and complained about Kenya Moore, accusing her of playing the victim all the time, while victimizing other ladies.



