eurovision-2020:-date,-tickets,-host,-venue-and-everything-else-you-need-to-know

A fresh batch of tickets for Eurovision 2020 went on sale this week, with fans snapping them in up in no time at all.

Organisers announced a second wave of tickets would be going on sale at midday on Thursday (January 31) for devotees who missed out first time round.

Fans then descended on the official site, with the second batch of tickets selling out within 80 minutes of going on sale.

But don’t be too disheartened if you missed out this time round, because more will be released ahead of the song contest in May.

Here’s all you need to know about tickets for Eurovision 2020…

The song contest will be held in May 2020, with the first semi-final to take place on Tuesday, May 12 and the second on Thursday, May 14.

The grand final will take place on Saturday, May 16 2020.

Which nation is hosting this year’s event and where will it be held?

The Netherlands will host the event for the fifth time, after their entry Duncan Laurence won in Tel Aviv in 2019.

However, this will be the first time Rotterdam has been at the centre of the action as the Ahoy Arena hosts proceedings.

The Netherlands has a great track record at the singing competition, having won in 1957, 1959, in 1969 in a four-way tie, 1975 and 2019.

Five cities were pitched to host the 65th song contest, but due to restrictions and venue availability only Rotterdam and Masstricht were true contenders.

Can I still get tickets for the live final?

A second wave of tickets for the live final went on sale this week, but unfortunately, sold out within 80 minutes of going on sale yesterday.

But don’t worry if you missed out – a third batch of tickets will be released in late March.

Who will be presenting the event this year?

The 2020 contest will be presented by Chantal Janzen, Edsilia Rombley and Jan Smit.

Janzen is a Dutch actress, singer and TV presenter, while Rombley is known for being a member of the Dutch girl group Dignity before embarking on a solo career in 1996.

Smit is also a musician, actor and TV host, known for singing songs in the Volendam genre of music.

Who is the UK’s entry?

The UK entry has not been selected yet. Stay tuned for updates