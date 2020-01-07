Eurostar launches January sale with fares to Europe from £29

In the age of Greta, many British holidaymakers – and even some travel journalists – are pledging to swap flying for more environmentally-friendly modes of transport.

Suggest trains as an alternative to planes, however, and most people will usually complain about costs. It’s cheaper to fly, they claim, thanks to low-cost airlines and pricey rail fares. Yes, it can be – but book in advance and you’ll usually find a good deal. And now is the time to start looking. Eurostar has just launched its annual January sale, offering fares from London to Europe for as little as £58 return.

The cut-price fares are available to book from today until January 20, and are valid for travel from January 21 until…