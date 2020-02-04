eurostar-finally-launches-direct-trains-from-amsterdam-to-london

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Eurostar will launch direct trains from Amsterdam to London this April, the the cross-Channel rail operator has announced.

Having launched a direct service from London to Amsterdam back in 2018, passengers wishing to travel back to London from the Dutch capital have had to change trains in Brussels to go through passport control and security screening.

This was a “temporary measure” while the UK and Dutch governments completed an agreement which was due to be in place by the end of 2019, but progressed slower than expected.

The new route from Amsterdam Centraal to London St Pancras will begin on April 30, and will not only save travellers the hassle of swapping trains, it’ll also cut the journey time down by around an hour, with the new route expected to take four hours and nine minutes.

A direct service from Rotterdam will follow on May 18, and tickets for both are due to go on sale from February 11.

At first, three trains a day will run, rising to four a day from May 18, the company said.