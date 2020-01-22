Home NEWS European Masters Snooker 2020 draw, schedule, TV channel, odds, prize money and...

European Masters Snooker 2020 draw, schedule, TV channel, odds, prize money and venue

Mary Smith
The European Masters gets underway on Wednesday at the brand new stop for the World Snooker Tour in Dornbirn, Austria.

It is the first event of the new European Series, which will see players rack up points on a separate Order of Merit, and the leader after the quartet of tournaments will pick up a tasty £150,000 bonus.

It is a great opportunity for players to get off to a good start on that mission as a number of big names will not be in Austria this week as the likes of Judd Trump, Stuart Bingham, Mark Allen, David Gilbert and Shaun Murphy all failed to make it to the last 32 stage.

There are still some big fish in this pond, though, with Neil Robertson, Mark Selby and John Higgins among the favourites to claim the £80,000 top prize.

European Masters schedule and draw

The tournament runs from Wednesday 22 – Sunday 26 January at Messe Dornbirn in Dornbirn, Austria.

22 January

10am


Daniel Wells v Michael Holt


Robbie Williams v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh


Graeme Dott v Liang Wenbo


Lyu Haotian v Neil Robertson

3pm


Tian Pengfei v Ali Carter


Robert Milkins v Ding Junhui


John Higgins v Fergal O’Brien


Lu Ning v Marco Fu

8pm


Scott Donaldson v Kyren Wilson


David Lilley v Barry Hawkins


Jak Jones v Mark Selby


Alfie Burden v Xiao Guodong

23 January

10am


Mark Williams v Zhou Yuelong


Gary Wilson v Luca Brecel


Michael White v Zhao Xintong

3pm


Wells/Holt v Pengfei/Carter


Milkins/Ding v Donaldson/Wilson


Higgins/O’Brien v Williams/Un-Nooh


Dott/Wenbo v Haotian/Robertson

8pm


M Williams/Zhou v Jackson Page


Lilley/Hawkins v Jones/Selby


Lu/Fu v Burden/Xiao


Wilson/Brecel v White/Xintong

European Masters TV channel and live stream

The tournament is being shown on Eurosport and subscribers can stream the action on Eurosport Player.

European Masters prize money

  • Winner: £80,000
  • Runner-up: £35,000
  • Semi-final: £17,500
  • Quarter-final: £11,000
  • Last 16: £6,000
  • Last 32: £4,000
  • Last 64: £3,000
  • Highest break: £5,000



The 2020 BetVictor European Series

• BetVictor European Masters, 22-26 Jan, Austria


• BetVictor German Masters, 29 January – 2 Feb, Berlin, Germany


• BetVictor Shoot Out – 20-23 Feb, Watford, England


• BetVictor Gibraltar Open – 11-15 Mar, Gibraltar



European Masters pre-tournament odds

4/1 Mark Selby


4/1 Neil Robertson


6/1 John Higgins


8/1 Ding Junhui


9/1 Mark Williams


11/1 Kyren Wilson


14/1 Barry Hawkins


20/1 Gary Wilson


22/1 Ali Carter


25/1 Marco Fu


33/1 Zhao Xintong


33/1 Graeme Dott


33/1 Luca Brecel


40/1 Zhou Yuelong


40/1 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh


50/1 Xiao Guodong


66/1 Liang Wenbo


80/1 Michael Holt


100/1 Tian Pengfei


100/1 Lu Ning


100/1 Scott Donaldson


125/1 Michael White


150/1 Robert Milkins


175/1 Daniel Wells


200/1 Lyu Haotian


200/1 Robbie Williams


300/1 Jak Jones


300/1 Jackson Page


500/1 Alfie Burden


500/1 David Lilley


500/1 Fergal O Brien

Odds courtesy of Betfair

