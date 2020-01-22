european-masters-snooker-2020-draw,-schedule,-tv-channel,-odds,-prize-money-and-venue

The European Masters gets underway on Wednesday at the brand new stop for the World Snooker Tour in Dornbirn, Austria.

It is the first event of the new European Series, which will see players rack up points on a separate Order of Merit, and the leader after the quartet of tournaments will pick up a tasty £150,000 bonus.

It is a great opportunity for players to get off to a good start on that mission as a number of big names will not be in Austria this week as the likes of Judd Trump, Stuart Bingham, Mark Allen, David Gilbert and Shaun Murphy all failed to make it to the last 32 stage.

There are still some big fish in this pond, though, with Neil Robertson, Mark Selby and John Higgins among the favourites to claim the £80,000 top prize.

European Masters schedule and draw

The tournament runs from Wednesday 22 – Sunday 26 January at Messe Dornbirn in Dornbirn, Austria.

22 January

10am



Daniel Wells v Michael Holt



Robbie Williams v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh



Graeme Dott v Liang Wenbo



Lyu Haotian v Neil Robertson

3pm



Tian Pengfei v Ali Carter



Robert Milkins v Ding Junhui



John Higgins v Fergal O’Brien



Lu Ning v Marco Fu

8pm



Scott Donaldson v Kyren Wilson



David Lilley v Barry Hawkins



Jak Jones v Mark Selby



Alfie Burden v Xiao Guodong

23 January

10am



Mark Williams v Zhou Yuelong



Gary Wilson v Luca Brecel



Michael White v Zhao Xintong

3pm



Wells/Holt v Pengfei/Carter



Milkins/Ding v Donaldson/Wilson



Higgins/O’Brien v Williams/Un-Nooh



Dott/Wenbo v Haotian/Robertson

8pm



M Williams/Zhou v Jackson Page



Lilley/Hawkins v Jones/Selby



Lu/Fu v Burden/Xiao



Wilson/Brecel v White/Xintong

European Masters TV channel and live stream

The tournament is being shown on Eurosport and subscribers can stream the action on Eurosport Player.

European Masters prize money

Winner: £80,000

Runner-up: £35,000

Semi-final: £17,500

Quarter-final: £11,000

Last 16: £6,000

Last 32: £4,000

Last 64: £3,000

Highest break: £5,000





The 2020 BetVictor European Series • BetVictor European Masters, 22-26 Jan, Austria



• BetVictor German Masters, 29 January – 2 Feb, Berlin, Germany



• BetVictor Shoot Out – 20-23 Feb, Watford, England



• BetVictor Gibraltar Open – 11-15 Mar, Gibraltar





European Masters pre-tournament odds 4/1 Mark Selby



4/1 Neil Robertson



6/1 John Higgins



8/1 Ding Junhui



9/1 Mark Williams



11/1 Kyren Wilson



14/1 Barry Hawkins



20/1 Gary Wilson



22/1 Ali Carter



25/1 Marco Fu



33/1 Zhao Xintong



33/1 Graeme Dott



33/1 Luca Brecel



40/1 Zhou Yuelong



40/1 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh



50/1 Xiao Guodong



66/1 Liang Wenbo



80/1 Michael Holt



100/1 Tian Pengfei



100/1 Lu Ning



100/1 Scott Donaldson



125/1 Michael White



150/1 Robert Milkins



175/1 Daniel Wells



200/1 Lyu Haotian



200/1 Robbie Williams



300/1 Jak Jones



300/1 Jackson Page



500/1 Alfie Burden



500/1 David Lilley



500/1 Fergal O Brien Odds courtesy of Betfair

MORE: Masters champion Stuart Bingham still dealing with fallout from 2017 ban for betting on snooker

MORE: Ali Carter thanks Ronnie O’Sullivan after grabbing his Masters spot, but they’re still not best pals