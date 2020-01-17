european-commission-mulls-ban-on-facial-recognition-technology

The European Commission is mulling a temporary ban of up to five years on the use of facial recognition technology in public places in the EU, such as sport stadiums or town centres.

A draft white paper on artificial intelligence, which is subject to change, revealed the plan prepared by the EU executive. It was leaked amid growing fears over surveillance creep.

The paper, obtained by news website EurActiv, said that Brussels could bring forward regulation including “a time–limited ban on the use of facial recognition technology in public spaces.”

A ban would buy regulators time to catch up with a fast-moving tech sector but could impact German plans to roll out facial recognition in at 134 railway stations and 14 airports. France also wants to build a legal basis for embedding facial recognition in its video surveillance systems.

“Facial recognition technology by private or public actors in public spaces would be prohibited for a definite period (e.g. 3–5 years) during which a sound methodology for assessing the impacts of this technology and possible risk management measures could be identified and developed,” the draft paper said.

The document cites the EU’s general data protection regulation as justification for the ban. That law protects EU citizens from being “subject to a decision based solely on automated processing, including profiling.”