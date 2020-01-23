Europa League TV schedule 2019/20: How to watch every game – fixtures, dates, kick-off times

The Europa League has extra spice in 2019/20 from a British perspective with five representatives still going strong in the tournament.

Wolves are loving life on the continent, while Manchester United and Arsenal have also reached the knockout stages.

Old Firm duo Celtic and Rangers round off the British contingent and will both have lofty ambitions after reaching this stage of the competition.

RadioTimes.com will round up the Europa League 2019/20 fixtures – plus previews, predictions and how to watch every game live on TV and online.

How to watch Europa League live on TV in the UK

Europa League games are shown live on BT Sport on TV, online and via the BT Sport app.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

There will also be highlights packages of every game online after the final whistle, and regular TV highlights shows.

Europa League fixtures

All games in UK time

Round of 32 – First leg

Thursday 20th February

Sporting CP v İstanbul Başakşehir (5: 55pm)

Ludogorets v Inter (5: 55pm)

Frankfurt v Salzburg (5: 55pm)

Shakhtar Donetsk v Benfica (5: 55pm)

Getafe v Ajax (5: 55pm)

Copenhagen v Celtic (5: 55pm)

CFR Cluj v Sevilla (5: 55pm)

Club Brugge v Man Utd (5: 55pm)

Wolves v Espanyol (8: 00pm)

Wolfsburg v Malmö (8: 00pm)

Roma v Gent (8: 00pm)

Rangers v Braga (8: 00pm)

Bayer Leverkusen v Porto (8: 00pm)

APOEL v Basel (8: 00pm)

Olympiakos v Arsenal (8: 00pm)

AZ Alkmaar v LASK (8: 00pm)

Round of 32 – Second leg

Wednesday 26th February

Braga v Rangers (5: 00pm)

Thursday 27th February

Espanyol v Wolves (5: 55pm)

Malmö v Wolfsburg (5: 55pm)

Gent v Roma (5: 55pm)

Porto v Bayer Leverkusen (5: 55pm)

Basel v APOEL (5: 55pm)

LASK v AZ Alkmaar (5: 55pm)

İstanbul Başakşehir v Sporting CP (5: 55pm)

Inter v Ludogorets (8: 00pm)

Salzburg v Frankfurt (8: 00pm)

Benfica v Shakhtar Donetsk (8: 00pm)

Ajax v Getafe (8: 00pm)

Celtic v Copenhagen (8: 00pm)

Sevilla v CFR Cluj (8: 00pm)

Arsenal v Olympiakos (8: 00pm)

Man Utd v Club Brugge (8: 00pm)

Round of 16

Draw: Friday 28th February

First leg: Thursday 12th March

Second leg: Thursday 19th March

Quarter-finals

Draw: Friday 20th March

First leg: Thursday 9th April

Second leg: Thursday 16th April

Semi-finals

Draw: Friday 20th March

First leg: Thursday 30th April

Second leg: Thursday 7th May

Final

Wednesday 27th May