Eureka High School guidance counselor dies of coronavirus

EUREKA —Eureka High School guidance counselor Sandy Kearney has died of COVID-19, according to a news release from the Rockwood School District.

Kearney had worked at Eureka High School since the 1980s, including more than 25 years as a counselor. “The connections she has within our entire Rockwood family are strong and numerous. She will be missed terribly,” Superintendent Mark T. Miles said in the news release.

