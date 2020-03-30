Euphoria star Hunter Schafer reveals that she is a transgender woman and is proud of it. Check out for more details in this article.

Hunter Schafer is almost similar to the role played by her, Euphoria. Many of you might not be knowing that she is a transgender woman. The actress makes use of She and They pronouns. She recently spoke to a radio channel named, North Carolina Public Radio. Get to know about the talk below.

In the short talk show with the radio channel she revealed a lot of things. She said that she would really like to tell people that she is not a cisgirl. She wants everyone to know that’s all these are not her thing.

Everything you want to know about the actress’s, her age, height, education etc. The beautiful actress is 20 years old. Her birth was in the yet 1999. Hunter Schafer is 1.77 metres tall. She has got a wonderful height of 5 feet 10 inches.

The actress is from US. She is of an American National. Moreover, her birth place is Raleigh. This place is in North Carolina. However, now she travels around the whole world due to her acting and modeling work.

She has got three siblings, who are all younger than her. Moreover, her parents name are Katy Schafer and Mac Schafer. Her father is a pastor at Hudson Memorial Presbyterian Church.

Hunter is the one to play Jules character in the Euphoria. The show is streamed on HBO. Zendaya as Rue are also the lead roles of the play. Jules has recently shifted, so she’ll have to arrange everything together. Her best friend Zendaya is not just her on screen bestie but in real life too.

Hunter Schafer is not just a good actress but she is also a great model. But, Before she started coming in the series, she used to do modelling .