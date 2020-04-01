euphoria:-season-2-[exclusive-update]:-what-is-the-release-date-as-scheduled-by-hbo?-check-out-for-cast,-plot-and-more-updates-here.

Euphoria is an adaptation of an Israeli series and the American version of it is created by Sam Levinson. Although it’s not an American original audience really enjoyed watching it. And thus the show’s second season is all set to hit the screens. Since the show is a teenage drama, most of its fans are the youths. Here’s everything about the show that you are curious to know.

First of all lemme tell you an interesting news. Euphoria is one among the top 7 most searched shows on google. Let’s get back to the question now. There’s no such official announcement regarding the release date till now. However, the first season of Euphoria came in June 2019. So if this pattern is followed, Euphoria season 2 will hit the screens in June 2020.

The show basically focuses on a group of teenagers and their experience in different aspects of life such as friendships, physical abuse, narcotics, identify crises, love and trauma.

Well, the streaming service (HBO) hasn’t said anything about it. But the first season has eight episodes so most probably season 2 will also have the same number of episodes.

The central character, Zendaya will be back for her role. The other cast members who’ll return for their roles are Hunter Schafer (Jules Vaughn), Jacob Elordi ( Nate Jacobs), Maude Apatow ( Lexi Howard), Eric Dane ( Cal Jacobs), Alexa Demie (Maddy Perez), Barbie Ferreira (Kat Hernandez), Storm Reid (Gia Bennett) , Sydney Sweeney (Cassie Howard), Algee Smith (Christopher McKay).

Trailer for Euphoria season 2 is not yet launched. It’ll be revealed once the release date is near. We’ll surly update when the trailer is out.