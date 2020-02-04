euphoria-co-stars-zendaya-and-jacob-elordi-fuel-dating-rumours-after-hanging-out-in-new-york

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi have reignited dating rumours after being spotted hanging out in New York.

New paparazzi show the actors, who starred together in HBO’s teen drama Euphoria last year, sharing a laugh in New York City, with Elordi kissing Zendaya affectionately on the head.

The pair sparked dating rumours back in August when they were spotted vacationing together in Greece in the background of another tourist’s photo.

Elordi addressed the rumours in an interview with GQ Australia last year, saying Zendaya was “like my sister.”

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi in New York (AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

“Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know? She’s super dope to work with. She’s an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us,” he said.

“But we’re all really close. There is not one weak link in that show. We’ve spent so much time together and everyone is just so cool to work with.”

Similarly, Zendaya quelled rumours last week, calling Elordi her “best friend” while presenting him with the Rising Star honour at the American Australian Association Arts Awards in New York on Thursday, according to E Online.

Representatives for Zendaya and Elordi have been contacted for comment.

Zendaya plays the lead character Rue Bennett in Euphoria, while Elordi stars as troubled jock Nate.

The series, created by Sam Levinson, has been renewed for a second season.