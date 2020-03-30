Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer felt it was heartless of Jules to abandon Rue: is mad at the character. Read to know all about it.

Much like a few viewers of the popular HBO show, Hunter Schafer wasn’t a fan of 1 Euphoria moment, in which her character, Jules, deserted her buddy and love hobby Rue, played via Zendaya, at a teach station at some stage in the final episode of the primary season.

Euphoria follows high college college students navigating tumultuous and often traumatic studies with sex, drugs, friendships, and relationships. Schafer’s character, Jules Vaughn, is a trans teenager who these days moved to the suburban Los Angeles community where the show is set. On Friday, Schafer discussed Euphoria at SCAD aTVFest, revealing that she additionally took trouble with Jules’ infamous abandonment of Rue, in line with Entertainment Weekly. “I was sincerely mad at Jules for that,” she said. “You don’t depart your buddy-slash-lover by myself in a educate station at 1 a.M.”

The actor went on to feature that Nate, Euphoria’s soccer participant villain, antagonizing Jules’ performed a large position in her choice to depart. Schafer added: “She’s 17 and has been thru this loopy sh*t and she or he desires to get out. She felt actually stuck.”

During the first season, Nate catfishes Jules, and then uses their exchanges as revenge porn to force her to misinform the police for him. But Nate’s not the most effective character putting stress on Jules. Rue, who struggles with addiction and main depression, develops an bad dependence on her new pal. Schafer referred to, “Rue was sort of suffocating her. It turned into all too much.” She stated that inside the end, Jules can’t give Rue that form of support, adding, “She can not store Rue. She can not be Rue’s savior.”

It’s now not the first time Schafer opened up about approximately that ending. In Sept. Of 2019, Schafer admitted her feelings about Jules’ conduct were “quite complicated” in an interview with Refinery29. “I wholeheartedly apprehend Jules’ desperate desire to be in a town in which queer communities are without problems available to her, and an strength that fits her frequency is out there and a teach trip away.” She added: “But I also sense a lot for Rue.”