eu-will-not-be-rushed-into-a-deal-before-the-end-of-2020,-irish-deputy-warns

Boris Johnson’s 2020 deadline for Brexit is too ‘unrealistic’ and the EU will not be rushed into a deal, Ireland’s deputy premier has warned.

Simon Coveney thinks the deal will take longer than a year to finalise because it involves much more than trade and includes areas like aviation, fishing and data.

Mr Johnson will officially take Britain out of the EU on January 31 and hopes to finish negotiations with the European bloc by the end of the year.

Mr Coveney told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show: ‘I know that Prime Minister Johnson has set a very ambitious timetable to get this done.

‘He has even put it into British law, but just because a British parliament decides that British laws say something doesn’t mean that that law applies to the other 27 countries of the European Union and so the European Union will approach this on the basis of getting the best deal possible – a fair and balanced deal to ensure the EU and the UK can interact as friends in the future.

‘But the EU will not be rushed on this just because Britain passes law.’

Mr Coveney also raised concerns over the possibility of agreeing a series of side deals on specific areas if time ran out to strike a comprehensive agreement.

He said the EU would prefer to negotiate a comprehensive deal that covers everything.

The Irish deputy leader added both sides couldn’t continue to have uncertainty and brinkmanship in Brexit negotiations.

Mr Coveney also expressed concern at the tone of media coverage in the UK, highlighting attempts to frame the engagement as Britain trying to defeat or stand up to the EU.

He said: ‘This is the language of enemies, not friends, and we need to move away from that.

‘Both sides in this negotiation in the next stage of Brexit has a vested interest in working together – not to try to outmanoeuvre each other.’

A key issue in the negotiations will be how the financial services industry in the City of London will be able to serve clients within the EU.

Amid concern the EU might limit the City’s access to its European markets, outgoing Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney has warned that it would not be appropriate for the sector to be regulated by Brussels.

Mr Coveney said it would be impossible to maintain the system as it presently operates.

He said: ‘Maybe the penny is finally dropping that when you leave a union that you have been a part of for 45 years that things don’t remain the same and that is inconvenient and it has consequences for the UK.’

Asked whether the EU was committed to agreeing a security partnership with the UK, regardless of the fate of trade negotiations, Mr Coveney said the bloc would approach the issue “responsibly”.