eu-flag-set-on-fire-as-crowds-gather-in-parliament-square-for-brexit-protests-and-celebrations

A European Union flag has been set on fire as crowds gather in central London hours before a planned Brexit celebration.

A man, draped in a Union Jack flag, was cheered on as the flag went up in flames close to Downing Street.

The crowd also jeered at around 300 pro-EU demonstrators who were walking from Downing Street to the office of the European Commission in London.

Police were seen forming a line to keep the two groups apart.

The pro-Brexit supporters sung “shame on you, shame on you”, “losers, losers” and “bye, bye EU” to the tune of Auld Lang Syne.

A man dressed as Winston Churchil during Brexit Day protests and celebrations at Parliament Square (AFP via Getty Images)



Meanwhile, dozens of people gathered around the Sir Winston Churchill statue on Parliament Square, while others rang bells and banged a drum attached to a modified cart called “Little Ben”.

A music system was also been set up inside the back of a lorry on Parliament Street, with people dancing in a closed-off section of the street to music by Sir Tom Jones and Queen.

As one man walked through the crowd with an EU flag draped over his shoulders, another man carrying the Union flag shouted at him: “Go away loser.”