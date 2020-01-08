eu-farming-subsidies-to-be-replaced-by-fund-linked-to-efforts-to-combat-climate-change,-theresa-villiers-to-announce

EU farming subsidies are to be replaced by fund linked to efforts to combat climate change, the environment secretary is set to announce at a conference today.

Speaking at the Oxford Farming Conference, Theresa Villiers will confirm that the Government’s landmark Agriculture Bill will be introduced this month to Parliament, which will replace the Common Agricultural Policy.

She is expected to say the new scheme “will be one of the most important environmental reforms for 40 years” and set the standard for climate change action across the world.

The bill will put forward a new approach where farmers and land managers are rewarded with public money for ‘public goods’ – such as enhancing biodiversity, tackling climate change and raising standards of animal welfare.

However, the president of the National Farmers’ Union has argued that the government has not gone far enough to help farmers protect the environment so far and pointed out that little has been done to mitigate flooding, which has significantly reduced crop yields.

The new funding will come after a seven-year transition period for farmers, who will see Direct Payments gradually phased out.

Ms Villiers will say: “We want our new scheme to deliver value for money as well as boosting sustainable productivity to support farmers in their work of feeding the nation.

“Our proposals for Environmental Land Management will be one of the most important environmental reforms for 40 years.

“The process we are about to embark on will, I hope, provide an example to others around the world of what can be achieved if we rethink how we manage the land and produce our food.

“We have the potential to create a virtuous circle between agriculture, tackling climate change, protecting biodiversity, and securing investment in our rural economy.”