Ett Hem, Stockholm – hotel review

The sense of feeling at home is a common thread that runs through some of the best loved boutique hotels in the world.

At Pikes in Ibiza you feel like you’re part of one big, crazy family party, and at Ett Hem you’ll feel like you’re staying in a friend’s comfy pad – albeit an incredibly luxurious one designed by someone with impeccable taste… and with staff.

This may be where any comparison between Ibizan hedonism and Swedish hygge ends, but in both places, the sense of comfort grows from a fine balance between surroundings – great location, comfortable and thoughtful interiors – and service that is considered and down to earth.

Where is it?

Ett Hem sits in Lärkstaden, a peaceful, residential area of Stockholm. Just a few minutes walk from the nearest metro and walking distance from several shops, cafes and bars.

(Ett Hem)

Style

If design and interiors are your thing, then Ett Hem is a paradise. Built in 1910 the townhouse was designed by architect Fredrik Dahlberg with its original Arts and Crafts interiors by Carl Larsson. Communal spaces in this hotel are made to be used, with plush sofas, bookcases brimming with interesting reads and games to play. In the colder months expect lots of candles to ward off the Swedish winter and a garden with chairs draped in fluffy sheepskins and dotted with firepits.

Food & drink

In the beautiful open kitchen you’ll find fresh baked breads, apple cake, fruit and treats to help yourself to as you need them. Food is created on request and it’s unlikely you’ll come into contact with a menu. If this sounds weird, it’s not – more like wandering into the kitchen of a relative who happens to be a culinary whizz and telling them you’re hungry.

There’s an honesty cocktail bar in the lounge – make yourself a G&T and scribble it down in the notebook. Or if you don’t fancy yourself as an amateur mixologist, just ask the relaxed staff.

Supper in the Greenhouse is a similarly chilled affair, but every care has been taken over the dishes to ensure local, seasonal ingredients and thoughtfully paired wines. Breakfast is included in the room rate and can be served snuggled up on the sofas or more formally at the communal dining table – tuck into yoghurt, fruits and berries, cheese and cold cuts, pastries and eggs, and sip on coffee and fresh orange juice as you plan your day ahead in Stockholm.

Which room?

Head upstairs to discover bedrooms filled with a mix of antique and modern designs, super comfy king size beds that you’ll never want to leave, fireplaces and light-filled marble clad bathrooms.

Expect immaculate attention to details you never knew you needed – a beautifully illustrated booklet of owner Jeanette Mix’s favourite spots in the city for food, coffee and much loved shops. Jugs of iced water placed on your bedside when you return home after an evening of eating and drinking (worth mentioning here that if you eat one meal out during your stay in Stockholm, try and get a table at two star sustainable food mecca Oaxen).

Fresh flowers and beautifully trailing house plants, and full sized Aesop and Verso products, including scrubs, cleansers, even eye cream. The 12 rooms range from standard doubles up to suites, of which there are seven in the hotel.

(Ett Hem)

Facilities

There’s a private hammam in the basement and a small, well appointed gym that includes weights, Technogym equipment and a Pilates reformer – although after all the food you’ll have eaten, relaxing in the sauna is peak exertion.

Best for…

A chilled out Scandinavian weekend with laidback luxury. Details

Rooms are available from £325 per night. Ett Hem is a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World www.slh.co