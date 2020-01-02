estranged-husband-charged-with-double-new-year’s-day-murder-of-wife-and-new-partner

A man has been charged with the double murder of Helen Almey and Martin Griffiths who were found dead at a property on New Year’s Day.

Ms Almey’s husband and father of their three children, Rhys Hancock, 39, will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court in Derby on Friday.

Hancock, of Etwall, and Ms Almey had recently split up and she had started a new relationship with Mr Griffiths.

The victims were found stabbed to death at Ms Almey’s home in Duffield, Derbyshire, in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

