estranged-husband-appears-in-court-charged-with-new-year’s-day-double-murder

An estranged husband has appeared in court charged with murdering his wife and her new partner who were found dead at home on New Year’s Day.

Headteacher Rhys Hancock, 39, from Etwall, Derbyshire, is accused of killing Helen Hancock, also 39, and Martin Griffiths, 48, at their former marital home in Duffield, Derbyshire.

Mrs Hancock, a teacher, and father-of-two Mr Griffiths were discovered with multiple stab wounds at the detached property in New Zealand Lane, Duffield, after police were called just after 4am on New Year’s Day.

Mr Hancock, who had three children – aged nine, four and three – with his wife was arrested at the scene.

He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court for a brief 10-minute hearing.

Wearing a black suit blazer, white shirt and appearing unshaved, Mr Hancock was flanked by security officers, and spoke only to confirm his name, age and nationality.

Prosecutor Jeanette Stevenson confirmed to the court that Mr Hancock, a head teacher, had been “compliant with police on arrest and throughout the whole process”.