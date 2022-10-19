Estonian Parliament recognizes Russia as a terrorist state

MADRID, Oct. 18 (Moose Gazette) –

The Estonian Parliament –Riigikogu– has supported, with the vote of 88 deputies, a declaration to recognize Russia as a terrorist state, as well as to condemn the recent annexations of several Ukrainian regions to its territory.

Thus, and supporting the appeal that the Ukrainian Parliament has been launching since the beginning of the invasion on February 24, the Riigikogu declares the Russian State “terrorist” and “sponsor of terrorism”, at the same time that it has called on its international partners who endorse similar declarations.

The resolution condemns Russia’s military actions against Ukraine, as well as the illegal annexation of parts of its territory seized during the invasion. Parliament confirms that Estonia will not recognize the violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity by holding “rigged referendums”.

“It is never possible to create a law through a crime”, highlights a text in which he accuses the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, of having made Russia “the largest in the world” after, in addition to his “threats” with the use of its nuclear weapons, details the Estonian news agency ERR.

The broad resolution also includes support for the investigations initiated by the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court for the possible commission of war crimes, as well as the proposal to strip Russia of its status as a permanent member of the Security Council. of United Nations.

Likewise, it rejects the use of armed formations in the conflict such as the Wagner Group, which it proposes to classify as terrorist together with the military forces of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, and asks the EU and NATO to expand military and humanitarian aid Ukraine now and after the war.

What has not had the unanimous approval of the 88 deputies present –of the 101 that make up the Riigikogu– are the five amendments presented by the opposition Conservative People’s Party of Estonia (EKRE) for which the international partners were sued of the Baltic country the withdrawal of its ambassadors in Moscow and the closure of all its diplomatic missions in Russia.

EKRE’s amendments included not allowing Russian citizens the possibility of seeking asylum in EU member states and deporting those who are subject to being mobilized by the Russian authorities.