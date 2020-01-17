estate-agent-shares-photos-of-the-most-questionable-interiors-she’s-ever-seen

We love snooping around other people’s properties (we’ve even created a series called What I Rent for this exact purpose).
Estate agents have the upper hand on this, seeing more homes in a month than most people do in a lifetime.
Venessa Van Winkle, who runs the Van Winkle Real Estate Group in Weatherford, Texas, has blessed the world by creating an Instagram account – hilariously titled ‘Please hate these things’ to show off of all the, er, questionable interiors that she encounters in her job.
From an all-things-yellow bathroom to a toilet seat with butterflies glazed inside it and a velvet carpet staircase, there’s no shortage of quirky rooms to explore.
Far be it for us to judge someone else’s style, but these are pretty kitsch choices.
You’re welcome.
