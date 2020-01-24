essex-lorry-deaths:-northern-ireland-man-eamonn-harrison-to-be-extradited







Eamon Harrison (23) from Co Down.

Eamonn Harrison, from Northern Ireland, who is wanted in connection with the discovery of 39 bodies in a refrigerated container in Essex, can be extradited from Ireland to the UK, a judge in Dublin has ruled.

Mr Justice Donald Binchy said that after receiving comprehensive arguments from both sides, he decided to approve the extradition.

Justice Binchy said he has not published his judgment in full to the court and will not make it available until Monday.

He said it would not be helpful for him to try and summarise his decision to the court.

Defence counsel Tony McGillicuddy said he will read the judgment next week and decide whether to lodge an appeal.

Ten teenagers, including two 15-year-old boys, were among 39 Vietnamese nationals whose bodies were discovered in the lorry trailer in the early hours of October 23.

Two other Northern Ireland men have been charged in connection with the incident.

A court sketch of lorry driver Maurice Robinson

Maurice ‘Mo’ Robinson has admitted conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration between May 1 2018 and October 24 2019 and acquiring criminal property – namely cash.

The 25-year-old, of Laurel Drive in Craigavon in Northern Ireland, has yet to enter pleas to 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to commit human trafficking and transferring criminal property.

Christopher Kennedy, 23, from Darkley, County Armagh, Northern Ireland has denied conspiracy to commit human trafficking offences between May 1 2018 and October 24 2019 by arranging or facilitating the travel of other people with a view to exploitation.

He also denied conspiring to assist unlawful immigration over the same period.







