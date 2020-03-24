essendon-bombers-great-jack-jones-dies

Essendon Bombers great Jack Jones has died aged 95, after being diagnosed with cancer in December last year.

Jones was a veteran of World War II and a three-time Premiership-winning player (1946, 1949, 1950) in 175 games for the Essendon football club.

He began his career in the VFL in 1946 after serving in the Australian Army during World War II from the age of 19 to 21.

Sarah Jones, a sports presenter, and his granddaughter, shared a heartfelt tribute on her social media account.

“I thought he would live forever… but at 95 years of age my Pop, Jack Jones has left us,” she said on Instagram.

“On the 24th – which was the number of the battalion he served in and the number he asked to wear when he arrived at Essendon to honour his fallen WW2 mates. I spoke to him on Saturday – told him everyone at the Bombers’ game ‘said to say hello’ and they got the win.

“He loved that.

“I will miss him incredibly. But I have so many memories of a wonderful family man. And I’m so grateful my daughters got to know and love their ‘Old Poppy’.”

The sports world also mourned the loss, sharing tributes of their own on Tuesday night.

“One of the true gentlemen of football, and I don’t say that lightly,” Nine’s Tony Jones said on the evening sports bulletin.

“Just a lovely, lovely man. He has unfortunately succumbed to his battle with cancer and passed away.”

Essendon legend Matthew Lloyd described Jones as “one of the greatest human beings on the planet”.

“An absolute gentleman who had a real aura about him yet made everyone around him feel so comfortable in his presence. RIP Jack,” Lloyd tweeted.