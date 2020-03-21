espn-will-air-past-wrestlemanias-each-of-the-next-three-sundays

Basically everyone wishes they were watching live sports right now, but with COVID-19 causing the entire world to hit pause, that option is not feasible. As such, fans all over the place are turning to old games and events as a chance to scratch that itch, while various leagues have helped make that possible, as the NBA has unlocked League Pass and the NFL has unlocked Game Pass.

ESPN has also gotten in on this by airing old events, and now, it’s leaning into its partnership with WWE to put old WrestleManias on its flagship station on each of the next three Sundays. Things will kick off this week with a re-airing of WrestleMania 30, followed by WrestleMania 32 on March 29 and WrestleMania 35 on April 5. The first two will start at 7 p.m. EST, and due to one night of this year’s event airing on April 5, the re-airing of Mania 35 will start at 3 p.m. EST.

“It is a privilege for us to deliver historic WrestleMania content to our world-class partners at ESPN and provide more premium programming to our fans; putting smiles on their faces particularly during this trying time,” Stephanie McMahon said in a statement. “We look forward to celebrating WrestleMania history with ESPN as we head into our two-night pop culture extravaganza on April 4 and 5.”

As for this year’s WrestleMania, WWE has had to change up how it will be presented due to coronavirus. Instead of taking place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, WWE has moved WrestleMania 36 to its Performance Center and will turn it into a two-night event hosted by Rob Gronkowski.