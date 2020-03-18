escape-becomes-stay-static-in-with-bosslogic’s-shelter-in-place-parody-poster

Of these chaotic, stressful times we should strive to look for a smile between the tears always, and because of movies and, specifically, ingenious fan art inspired by movies, that smile is never too much away. This right time, the poster involved parodies the seminal horror movie ESCAPE from director Jodan Peele to be able to squeeze a little bit of fun from the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Taking the movie’s theatrical poster, and the title, the fan art renames the movie STAY STATIC IN in mention of the self-isolation and quarantine protocols which are currently occurring around the world. Depicting Daniel Kaluuya’s character Chris Washington strapped compared to that infamous leather armchair, this time around he could be wearing a nose and mouth mask to safeguard him, is cradling a big packet of pasta, and clinging tightly to a roll of wc paper in a single hand and a bottle of hand sanitizer in another. This, needless to say, is really a wink and a nod to the mania which has gripped people worldwide because they have rushed out to supermarkets to stockpile supplies.

The satirical artwork even goes as far as changing the movie’s tagline with it now reading “Because you are feeling fine, doesn’t mean you’re”. Brilliant. It’s not only brilliant nonetheless it is sage advice, indeed, cleverly pointing out the necessity to self-isolate in the name of public health insurance and protecting the more vulnerable in society from the virus outbreak.

ESCAPE follows Christ and his girlfriend, Rose, who’ve reached the meet-the-parents milestone of dating. For a weekend getaway upstate with her mom and dad rose invites Chris, Dean and missy. Initially, Chris reads the family’s overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to cope with their daughter’s interracial relationship, but because the weekend progresses, a number of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth he may have never imagined.

The movie depicts the feelings of isolation and discomfort perfectly, making the usage of the poster for a bit of self-isolation-themed artwork a lot more appropriate. The Jordan Peele directed horror movie, that was released back2017, won an Academy Award for best original screenplay and helped cement Peele among the freshest, and coming filmmakers Hollywood provides up.

With cinemas around the world closing their doors in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, more folks than ever are experiencing to remain inside. Several high-profile releases have already been postponed like the likes of A Quiet Place Part II, Disney’s Mulan, Marvel’s Black Widow, James Bond adventure VIRTUALLY NO TIME to Die, and action epic Fast 9, which includes been pushed back a complete year.

The ongoing self-isolation and quarantine appear to be it may be going on for quite a while and, needless to say, this pandemic is a thing that absolutely seriously must be take. But, equally, going for a light-hearted consider the state of the planet right now are a good idea in these trying times. This involves us thanks to the artist Bosslogic.

