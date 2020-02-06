erykah-badu-to-sell-vagina-incense-made-from-her-used-underwear

The hottest luxury and A List news

There’s a strange trend brewing in Hollywood, as singer Erykah Badu is the latest to reveal she will be selling incense inspired by her vagina. Following on from Gwyneth Paltrow’s $75 vagina candles that sold out in January, Badu explained in a recent interview with 10 Magazine that her product will be made from her used underwear.

Named Badu’s P****, she told 10 Magazine that the unconventional home fragrance will be sold via her online store Badu World Market. Explaining the rationale behind the incense, she said, “There’s an urban legend that my p***** changes men. The men that I fall in love with, and fall in love with me, change jobs and lives.”

Erykah Badu with Common (Getty Images)

According to 10 Magazine, she called it her “superpower.” Badu has previously dated musicians including Common and OutKast’s Andre 3000 (who she has a son with). Common said in a later interview that following their break up, he learned to “wear my greatness” rather than dimming his “light” for others.

Badu, who according to the magazine had stopped wearing underwear ‘a while back’, added, “The people deserve it!”

Unlike Paltrow’s candles, which Goop describes as having a fragrance with notes of geranium, bergamot, cedar, Damask rose and ambrette seeds, Badu’s will be more au natural. The On & On singer delved into the creation of the incense, which she said was made from “little pieces” of her used underwear that she had burned.

(Getty Images)

She said, “I took lots of pairs of my panties, cut them up into little pieces and burned them. Even the ash is part of it.”

Badu’s website Badu World Market has yet to officially open, so unfortunately for those hoping to buy the product – you’ll have to wait until then. Those also hoping to purchase Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘This Smells Like My Vagina Candle’ will sadly have to put their name down on Goop’s wait list, as the floral-scented candle is also completely sold out.