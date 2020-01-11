erling-haaland-reveals-why-he-rejected-manchester-united-and-ole-gunnar-solskjaer-for-borussia-dortmund

Erling Haaland has revealed that he rejected a move to Manchester United because he had a ‘better feeling’ with Borussia Dortmund.

United were confident about completing a deal for the 19-year-old striker, who was being monitored by several top European clubs including Bayern Munich, Juventus and Real Madrid.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has already managed Haaland during their time together at Molde, even travelled to Salzburg to hold talks with the Norway international.

But it wasn’t enough at Borussia Dortmund won the race to sign the forward and paid the €20 million (£17.1m) buyout clause in his contract with Red Bull Salzburg.

Haaland has already linked up with his new Dortmund teammates at their winter training camp in Marbella, Spain, and the striker has finally revealed why he opted to snub a switch to Old Trafford.

When asked directly why he chose to join Dortmund ahead of United, Haaland replied: ‘It’s a funny question.

‘I chose Dortmund because my feeling was best here.

‘It’s a massive club. I’ve always liked this club.

‘When I mention it, I start to smile because I like the club and how it is, so that’s why. I like everything, all of it.

‘[The Bundesliga] is a good league with a lot of good players.

‘It’s a great league, the teams play nice football and I think it’ll fit me.’

Meanwhile, Dortmund captain Marco Reus has compared Haaland to his former teammate Robert Lewandowski.

‘I don’t think we’ve had that kind of striker since Robert Lewandowski,’ Reus told Sky Germany.

‘He gives us the option to be more flexible and to play in different systems and styles.

‘He’s a very open guy. First of all, it’s important to get to know him.

‘He gives us another way of playing and we have to be able to work with him, too, and bring out all his strengths. But that will all come about in time.’





