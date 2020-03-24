Erica Mena Shows Off Her Best Assets During Social Distancing – Check Out Her Fashion Nova Sports Outfit

Erica Mena is staying at home just like everyone else these days, but she’s also taking care of her post-pregnancy body. She’s working out, and she wanted to update her fans on the way she’s looking these days.

Other than this, Erica also made sure to show her fans her latest obsession that she’s been using at home, since these days she’s spending so much time in her and Safaree’s house due to social distancing.

Check out the photo that Erica shared for her fan in the back yard, and you’ll understand why people are praising her figure.

Someone commented: ‘I already know your SnapBack going to be crazy 😍 I can’t wait. 😊’

A follower told Erica: ‘You look good sexy momma you snapped back…. Congratulations on your beautiful baby and you have a beautiful family… Your one of my favorites on Love and Hip Hop…’ and one commenter said: ‘You look beautiful the glow of real love blessing Safari&Mena All day.’

Someone else posted: ‘I mean the cake has always looked good!! But ERRIICCAA its like BOOM!! Yaasss 😍 All in all, you’re beautiful 💙 Get that work out in and look fabulous!! 💁🏽‍♀️’

Another commenter wrote: ‘I love how honest you are with your postpartum recovery body! You look amazing.’

A follower said: ‘U have the right to snap back in peace. U killed ur whole entire pregnancy. The only woman I have ever seen on IG slay every single day during a pregnancy!’

Someone else told Erica, ‘you are the sweetest and your body looks bomb.’

Another fan praised Erica’s figure: ‘I can’t wait for my little bundle of joy to be born so I can get back on that exercise train. Looking fabulous mami 🔥🔥 @iamerica_mena.’

A lot of people have been telling Erica that she looks amazing these days.



Post Views:

0





