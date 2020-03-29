erica-mena-shocks-fans-with-new-info-regarding-protection-masks-against-the-covid-19

Erica Mena managed to shock a lot of her fans by posting a video that shows how some masks against the virus are made and in what conditions. Erica is spending her days at home together with Safaree and their baby girl.

‘This is why it’s important to wear the RIGHT mask not only to protect yourself but others too. Stop going outside if you don’t have the right protection PERIOD!! This is what gets me and others so upset. A lot of y’all playing around about this when so many are losing their life. STAY YOUR ASS INSIDE with your dirty paper over your mouth!!! FYI N95 is the right mask to wear America,’ Erica captioned her post.

Someone commented: ‘I think the worst part is the conditions these human beings are working in.’

One other follower said: ‘Wow not right, what I don’t understand is why isn’t there a business in America that can do all these PPE items 😩I might just have to start a business in that.’

Erica also had another observation to make:

‘Governments of other nations: Cleaning streets and public spaces. Making sure their people are good with money for supplies they need at home. Government in America: Making sure that if the virus doesn’t kill us, capitalism does. God Bless US All 🙏🏽’ she posted on her IG account the other day.

Someone said: ‘It’s a shame to say but some people knew this was happening the fu*ked up part is some people are being paid to act like they are sick or people who are sick dying is aided are taking risk praying for us nurses and those who are taking risk lord knows this shit is crazy this can not be life maybe god is telling people stop playing with him like he’s a game.’

Another follower said: ‘Ain’t that the truth…!!! 45 all about money anyway… want the country to go back to business as usual by Easter…. I think not… the numbers in the infected, quarantine, and deaths rising daily.’

Erica made headlines the other day as well when she flaunted her amazing look at home.



